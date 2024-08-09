Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Nepal on August 11-12

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay a two-day visit to Nepal beginning Sunday, in his first trip abroad after assuming charge of the top office.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the foreign secretary's upcoming trip continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal in accordance with its "Neighbourhood First" policy.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be on an official visit to Nepal from August 11-12 at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Sewa Lamsal," it said.

This visit of the foreign secretary will be an opportunity to further advance the bilateral ties, the MEA said in a statement. PTI MPB RC