Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra given extension of six months

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra's service tenure has been extended by six months by the government, according to an official order.

The order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) stated that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved extension in service of Kwatra, an IFS officer of the 1988 batch, as foreign secretary for a period of six months.

He was scheduled to retire on April 30. With this, the tenure of the foreign secretary has been extended till October 31 this year. PTI SKL SMN SMN