Foreign secy Kwatra's visit will impart new momentum to India-Bangla ties: MEA

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra's ongoing visit to Bangladesh will give a major boost to the Indo-Bangla partnership and impart a "new momentum" to the relationship between the two countries as well, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query on Kwatra's visit during his weekly media briefing.

"The relationship between India and Bangladesh is very special, as you know... Foreign Secretary called on Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina) and the external affairs minister. All issues were discussed, and we give a lot of importance, in keeping with our 'Neighbourhood First' policy, to Bangladesh.

"India is a leading development partner and also largest trading partner of Bangladesh in the region. So, the visit of Foreign Secretary will give a major boost to the partnership and impart a new momentum to this relationship as well," Jaiswal said.

Kwatra on Thursday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other top leaders here and reviewed New Delhi's strong bilateral relationship with Dhaka, including in areas such as security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity and sub-regional cooperation.

In the first official visit of a high-level official to Bangladesh after the formation of the new government in January 2024 here, Kwatra also met Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and his counterpart Masud Bin Momen.

"Bangladesh is India's leading development partner and its largest trade partner in the region. Foreign Secretary's visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties and impart momentum to cooperation in diverse areas. Foreign Secretary reviewed the wide-ranging bilateral relationship including political and security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity and sub-regional cooperation," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Sources in Dhaka said, Kwatra, who arrived here late on Wednesday evening keeping in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, invited the prime minister to visit New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to congratulate her on her re-election. PTI KND ZMN