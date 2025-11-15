Foreign Service Attaches visit Southern Naval Command

Kochi, Nov 15 (PTI) A delegation of 48 Foreign Service Attachés (FSAs) from various countries accredited to India visited the Southern Naval Command (SNC) here, a Defence official said on Saturday.

The visit formed part of the combined Tri-Services FSAs tour, organised by HQ IDS, here from Thursday to Saturday, the official added.

During the visit, the delegation was provided an overview of the Indian Navy's wide spectrum of naval operations, training methodologies, and technical infrastructure, a statement from a Defence spokesperson, said.

"A ‘Day at Sea’ was organised onboard the indigenously built NOPV INS Sunayna and the recently commissioned survey vessel INS Ikshak, where the FSAs witnessed a series of naval evolutions and flying operations, the statement added.

The spokesperson said that the team also visited various professional training schools under SNC, where they observed state-of-the-art training facilities and simulator demonstrations.

They were provided detailed briefs on the Command’s diverse operational roles, training activities, and maritime engagements in the region, he said.

"The visit served as a valuable opportunity for the FSAs to gain first-hand insight on the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities and robust training framework," the statement said.

The professional interactions fostered deeper understanding and cooperation, strengthening bridges of friendship and maritime partnership, the defence spokesperson added.