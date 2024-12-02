Foreign tourist arrivals from Bangladesh dipped in July, August: Tourism ministry

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) A decline has been observed in foreign tourist arrivals from Bangladesh to India in July and August this year, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the Ministry of Tourism told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Responding to a query in the Lower House, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written reply that a dip has been observed in the arrival of foreign tourists from the neighbouring country in July and August, 2024, as compared to the same months in 2023.

A dip has also been observed in the number of foreign tourists travelling to Bangladesh during the January-August period as compared to the previous year.

As per Bureau of Immigration data, 12,85,783 foreign tourists travelled to Bangladesh from January to August, 2024, while the numbers stood at 14,15,158 from January-August, 2023. PTI UZM ARI