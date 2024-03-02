Foreign tourist gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand), Mar 2 (PTI) A foreign national from Spain was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from state capital Ranchi, on Friday night when a tourist couple from Spain were spending the night at a makeshift tent.

"The incident of gangrape occurred on Friday night," Jarmundi Sub Divisional Police Officer Santosh Kumar told PTI.

Further details, however, will be provided later, he said.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, another official, on condition of anonymity, said seven to eight local youths were involved in the incident.

The official said three arrests have been made so far while a manhunt is on for the remaining persons.

The victim has been admitted to a local hospital.

Advertisment

As per information, the couple had reached Dumka from Bangladesh on a two-wheeler and was en route to Bihar and then Nepal.

Neither Dumka Deputy Commissioner A Dodde nor Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar responded to repeated calls from PTI.

Incidentally, the alleged crime occurred on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Jharkhand and had expressed serious concern over law and order and extortion in the state. PTI SAN/NAM CORR ACD