Foreign tourist made to speak swear-words, FIR registered against 4

Pune, Apr 12 (PTI) A case has been registered here against four unidentified youngsters after a video showing them tricking an unsuspecting New Zealand national into speaking Marathi swear-words went viral.

The youths, who appear to be from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, ran into the man when he was visiting Sinhagad Fort near Pune, said an official of the Haveli police station on Saturday.

The video showed them striking a conversation with the foreigner and asking him to say a few Marathi swear-words and obscene terms.

The man, who did not understand the language, obliged them.

As the video drew angry comments from social media users, Haveli police took notice of the incident on their own and registered a First Information Report under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 302 (intentionally wounding the religious feelings of another person) and 352 (intentionally insulting someone to provoke a breach of peace), the official said. PTI COR KRK