Foreign trekker falls into ravine in Triund

Shimla, Mar 7 (PTI) A foreign trekker fell into a 250-metre deep ravine on Triund trekking route near Dharamshala in Kangra district, officials said on Friday.

The trekker, identified as Cornell Edward, a British national, was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force.

Edward was rushed to the Zonal hospital with injuries, Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

He was later shifted to Tanda Medical College hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Inclement weather has forced the closing of trekking route along Triund, Agnihotri said.

The Embassy and Edward's kin have been informed about the incident, she added.