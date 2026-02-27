Foreign woman tourist films 2 men following her for photos in Mumbai; duo booked for stalking

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) A woman traveller from a foreign country shared a disturbing experience on social media, posting a video of two men constantly following her on a Mumbai street and asking for photos with her despite her persistent refusal, prompting the police to file a case of stalking against the duo.

The incident took place in south Mumbai during the day time, a police official said on Friday, without giving details of its exact time and place.

The woman, identified as Ines Faria, is a YouTuber who has been travelling in India for the past two months.

In the video she posted on Instagram, two men can be seen persistently going behind her and asking for photos with her. They continued to follow her for nearly 15 minutes even as she repeatedly declined.

The police official said the two men followed her and kept asking for photographs with her despite her refusal.

Although the faces of the two men have been captured in the video, their exact identity is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

In a note posted along with the video on the Instagram page, Faria wrote, "This was the first time something like this happened to me in India, and I have been here for two months now. Most of my experience has been beautiful, kind and welcoming. But this day was different." "They kept following us, asking for photos even after I said no multiple times. I did not feel comfortable, and they were super pushy. They followed us around for over 15 minutes and it started to feel really overwhelming. At some point I had to physically push them away just to create space. Just a reminder that "no" is a full sentence," she said.

The case against the duo was registered at the Agripada police station under sections o78 (1) (stalking) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and no arrest has been made so far.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chowdhary said the local police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) have launched an investigation.

"They are already on the job. Proper legal action will be taken," he said.

Police are currently trying to trace the accused. PTI ZA NP