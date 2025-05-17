Foreigner arrested for drug peddling, Rs 4 crore worth MDMA seized

Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old foreigner was arrested for allegedly peddling synthetic drugs to college students and IT employees, police said on Saturday.

MDMA worth Rs 4 crore was seized from Daniel Arinze Okwosha by the sleuths of the Central Crime Branch, they said.

Police officials said Okwosha is from an African country, without naming the specific country.

The accused arrived in Bengaluru on a business visa in December 2023 and was staying here in a rented flat with his friend in Soladevanahalli, police said.

The arrest was made following a tip-off from an informant. Subsequently, Okwosha's house was raided, and he was arrested, but his friend who is also allegedly involved in drug peddling managed to escape, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was allegedly sourcing drugs from their counterparts in other states and local contacts around Bengaluru. They targeted college students and IT professionals, he said.

The police have seized 1.48 kg of white MDMA crystals and 1.1 kg of brown MDMA crystals from him, which is estimated to be worth Rs 4 crore. PTI AMP ADB