Foreigner dies in bodysurfing accident at Kerala's Varkala

Thiruvananthapuram: A 55-year-old foreigner lost his life in an accident while bodysurfing at the famous Varkala beach in the district.

Roy, who was from the United Kingdom, was struck by a large wave while on the shore after bodysurfing, police said.

Bodysurfing is the sport of riding a wave without the assistance of any buoyant device such as a surfboard.

"The wave hit him from behind, causing him to hit his head on the ground. He was promptly taken to a local hospital, but could not be saved," the police said.