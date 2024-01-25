Foreigner held for extorting money from woman after blackmailing her with obscene pics

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A 37-year-old Nigerian man was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a woman after threatening to upload her objectionable photos and videos on social media, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The accused has been identified as Evans, who was staying in Greater Noida and had come to India on a business visa, they said.

"We had received a complainant from a man who alleged that his cousin was befriended by an unidentified person on social media. The man fraudulently induced her and duped her of Rs 2.25 lakh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said.

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations, also known as IFSO, is a specialised unit of the Delhi Police.

Advertisment

Police further said the accused induced the victim to share her intimate photographs and videos, and later threatened and blackmailed her to extort money.

"An FIR was registered and an investigation taken up. We got to know that the accused has uploaded two objectionable videos on social media platform and extorted Rs 2.25 lakh from her," the officer said.

Police said the IFSO unit analysed bank accounts and arrested the accused from Greater Noida.

"He confessed to his involvement in the crime. He told police that he came to India three years ago on a business visa and resided in several parts of Delhi/NCR. He disclosed that he created social media account with the help of his brother and befriended the woman to obtain her private videos.

"Based on those videos, he extorted money from the victim. Further investigation into the matter is underway," DCP Tiwari added. PTI BM NIT CK