Foreigners can get VIP access to Ram Temple using their passports

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Devotees from other countries visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya can get VIP access upon presenting their passports, officials said on Monday.

The Ram Temple trust has been developing facilities to enhance visitors' experience and officials noted that many foreigners and NRIs visiting the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have been making stops in Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple.

Regional Tourism Officer of Ayodhya R P Yadav said, "Foreign devotees can obtain VIP passes for entry to the Ram temple by showing their passport at the pilgrim service centre." He added that in the past 20 days, over 100 foreigners have paid a visit to Ram Lalla.

"Passes for VIP visits to the temple are issued based on recommendations from the trust or senior police officials. Special arrangements have been made for foreign nationals and NRIs, who can obtain VIP passes using their passports," said Anil Mishra, a trustee of the Ram Temple.