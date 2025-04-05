'Forensic and Technology in New Criminal Laws' workshop held in Goa

Panaji, Apr 5 (PTI) As crime patterns becoming increasingly complex and legislative reforms reshape the legal landscape, forensic science has emerged as an indispensable pillar of justice, a top functionary of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Goa Campus said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the two-day national workshop on 'Forensic and Technology in New Criminal Laws' jointly organised by India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa, and NFSU Goa Campus.

The conference, which concluded during the day, had talks and sessions by expert speakers, an exhibition of the state-of-the-art forensic/crime scene tools as well as crime scene management competitions. The aim of the workshop was to provide an in-depth understanding of the role of forensic science and advanced technologies in criminal investigations under the new legal framework ''With crime patterns becoming increasingly complex and legislative reforms reshaping the legal landscape, forensic science has emerged as an indispensable pillar of justice. This workshop highlighted the advanced forensic methodologies, digital forensics, and crime scene investigation techniques," said Dr Lokesh Chauhan, Dean- Academics, NFSU.

Participants were imparted hands-on training with state-of-the-art forensic tools, digital evidence management, and crime scene reconstruction, ensuring a holistic learning experience, he added.

Police personnel, lawyers, law and forensic sciences students, legal, forensics and other experts participated in the workshop held on April 4 and 5, IIULER Vice Chancellor Professor R Venkata Rao said. PTI RPS BNM