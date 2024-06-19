Forensic scheme to ensure training of manpower, speedy justice delivery: Shah

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said a Rs 2,254.43 crore scheme, approved by the Union cabinet for building forensic infrastructure in the country, will not only ensure training of manpower but also enhance speedy and immaculate justice delivery.

In a post on X, Shah expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the landmark decision to bolster India's criminal justice system by opening a chain of state-of-the-art forensic laboratories and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campuses across the nation.

"The Rs 2,254.43 crore project will not only ensure the training of manpower in forensic sciences but also enhance speedy and immaculate justice delivery to everyone. Our government is firmly committed to inclusive development and delivering justice, leaving no one behind," he said.

A meeting of Union cabinet, chaired by Modi, approved the central sector project, the National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme (NFlES), with a total financial outlay of Rs 2,254.43 crore to be implemented during 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Under the scheme, forensic campuses and laboratories will be established and other infrastructure will be enhanced.