Forensic science cornerstone of truth and justice, says VP; hails passage of new criminal laws

Gandhinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) Forensic science is not just a technical field but the cornerstone of truth and justice, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Friday as he called upon forensic experts to apply their skills to combat terrorism, organised crime as well as address environmental degradation and cyber crimes.

Forensic science ensures justice is served to the perpetrators and, more importantly, it helps in establishing innocence, Dhankhar said, adding that a "society that cannot listen to the cry of an innocent person is a society that is bound to slide down".

Delivering a special address at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), he hailed the passage of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam and said it had unshackled us from our draconian colonial legacy.

"(With passage of the three criminal laws) we unshackled from the colonial legacy, we tested our freedom. Our tryst with freedom in the criminal jurisprudence system happened with these laws. 'Dand Vidhan' became 'Nyay Vidhan.' Not just a change, a big change, a much-needed change, unshackling us from the draconian colonial legacy where the determining factor of law was how to deal with the subject in a stringent manner," he said.

The criminal justice system of a nation defines its democracy and is the first to come to anyone's mind since it touches upon our liberty, he said.

Asserting that forensic science is not merely a technical field but the cornerstone of truth and justice, he said the actions of those in the field of forensic science were the "ultimate refuge for the innocent" and "you help pin down the one who would be suffering ultimate culpability".

"Miscarriage of justice is a very demoralising factor for a society, and without application of forensic science, miscarriage of justice is not avoidable. Forensic science is more than just a tool to bring the perpetrator to justice. It's much beyond that. Perpetrators of justice do really suffer, but this also helps in establishing innocence as well," he said.

"A society that cannot listen to the cry of an innocent person in a system is a society that is bound to slide down. You are bulwarks between an innocent person being held guilty on oral testimony that is prejudiced and motivated. Your skill comes to the aid of the innocent, and to the surprise of those who seek to wreak vengeance," he added.

As the cyber security field witnesses paradigm shift, it poses a challenge to institutions, society and individuals and increases the need for forensic experts who can investigate such crimes, Dhankhar said.

"As cyber threats become more sophisticated, exponential, the need for forensic experts who can investigate cyber crimes and protect our digital infrastructure has never been greater. Cyber security becomes all the more important as India witnesses rapid growth in digitisation," he said.

"We account for more than 50 percent of global direct transactions. Our internet usage per capita is more than the US and China together. A 100 million farmers thrice a year benefit from direct transfer. Therefore, security is all important. It is your expertise that helps keep away cheats who seek to destabilise the system," he said.

The work that is being done in this domain is crucial for safeguarding our nation's security, protecting sensitive information and maintaining public trust in the digital system, he said.

Dhankhar said India has been ahead of other nations in this field so far but added that forensic experts will have to be on their toes as challenges are emanating every day.

Forensic science can also play a diverse affirmative role in addressing the challenges posed by climate change and ecological degradations by helping identify sources of pollution, track wildlife poaching and monitor compliances with environmental regulations, he said.

"The need to keep our planet safe for our future generations requires convergence of all human energy and forensic science can play a major role. The ability to scientifically determine the course of environmental damage is essential for holding violators accountable and preserving our natural resources for future generations," the Vice President pointed out.

The VP said as India grows, the challenges are also becoming complex, with many of them coming from "within and without".

"We find people failing to respect our nationalism. It is our bounden duty as citizens of this great country to keep national interest uppermost, much higher than political or self interest. There are people quick to capitalise on disturbance in this country," Dhankar said.

"What a pain, my young friends, (when) people in authority who are great lawyers, have been ministers, members of foreign services, say what happened in neighbouring countries can happen in this country. Not a chance. Such people must not be dealt with by your silence," he added.

Dhankhar urged forensic science students to ensure these narratives that are sinister and are designed to destabilise the largest functional democracy on the planet are neutralised.

"Your contribution to forensic science should not only meet global standards but also make new benchmarks as India's continual rise is exponential and trajectory is geometric," he said. PTI KA PD BNM