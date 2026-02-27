Forensic Science is 'Suraksha Kavach', safeguards justice in digital age: CJI

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said forensic science is a shield safeguarding the integrity of justice against both technical deception and informational distortions.

He was speaking at the 4th Convocation of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) here.

"Forensic science becomes more than a technical discipline. It becomes a raksha or suraksha kavach, protective shield safeguarding the integrity of justice against both technical deception and informational distortions," said the CJI.

The digital age has transformed not only how crimes are committed but also how truth must be discovered. Cyber-intrusions, digital fraud, identity manipulations and transnational data crimes challenge traditional investigative models and demand a new level of analytical sophistication, he said.

The expertise of forensic science professionals serves as a stabilizing force, ensuring that technological advancement strengthens rather than undermines the rule of law, CJI Surya Kant said.

Citizens may not fully understand the technological processes behind forensic analysis, but they trust that those processes are conducted with neutrality, discipline and integrity, he said.

A total of 1,799 students received degrees at Convocation. Seventeen of them were conferred PhDs, while 52 students received gold medals.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal were among those present for the ceremony.