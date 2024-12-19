Forensic team launches probe after reports of 'blast' outside police chowki in Gurdaspur

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday launched a probe following reports that a "blast" took place outside the Bakshiwal police chowki in Gurdaspur district.

A team of forensic experts reached the spot to investigate the incident.

Asked about reports of any blast outside the police post, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kalanaur) Gurwinder Singh said, "We had received information. We have launched an investigation.

"An FSL team is at the spot. Once the FSL team gives a report, it will be clear what exactly has happened," said the DSP.

There was some sign of a burnt patch outside the chowki, said police, adding that nobody had heard the sound of any blast.

The police chowki has been lying closed for the past two weeks, said the police.

Notably, a blast had occurred at Islamabad police station in Punjab's Amritsar on Tuesday. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place a fortnight after a hand grenade was lobbed at a police post in Nawanshahr.

An explosion was heard at the Islamabad police station around 3.15 am, according to locals.

Initially, the Amritsar Police claimed that no blast occurred on the police station premises. However, in an official statement in the evening, the Punjab Police said "in the wake of the attack" on the Islamabad police station, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the city and ordered strict action against the perpetrators.

Yadav visited Amritsar a few hours after the incident was reported, according to the statement.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, the DGP emphasised the need for officers to use both technical and human intelligence to detect and apprehend those responsible for the "attack".

The Punjab DGP had then ordered strict action against the perpetrators in the wake of the attack on the Islamabad police station. PTI CHS SUN KSS KSS