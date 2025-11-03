Forest areas belong to wildlife, not just humans: Minister Saseendran

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 3 (PTI) Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Monday said that while promoting road construction through forest areas, there is often a lack of serious consideration for the fact that these regions are also wildlife habitats.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting Kuthiran, where a wild elephant has been frequently straying into human settlements and recently attacked forest officials twice.

The minister said that cameras and an alarm system have been installed at Kuthiran to alert forest officials when the elephant approaches inhabited areas.

"When the Kuthiran tunnel was constructed, the ecosystem of the area changed. I have learnt that the number of elephants arriving in groups has reduced, and now only one elephant has been causing trouble to residents for the past several days," he said.

Saseendran said there were suggestions to tranquillise the elephant, but that could be done only if the animal fell into a trap.

"Another suggestion is to relocate the elephant with the help of trained elephants. I have directed the divisional forest officer to take necessary steps for relocation if required," he said.

The minister said he visited the area and held discussions with forest officials and residents. "I have directed that all concerns of the residents be addressed," he added.

Referring to the Athirapilly Road in the district, he noted that it also passes through forest terrain.

"The forest belongs to wildlife. The issue is that while travelling through these areas, we often fail to take precautions," he said.

Saseendran pointed out that due to Kerala’s geography, many National and State Highways pass through forest regions.

"When the Forest Department denies permission for such projects, it is criticised, but the ecological impact must be understood," he said.

When asked about the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) tour programmes to forest areas, the minister said that people often overlook the need to respect wildlife.

"KSRTC is running tourism services to increase its revenue. We are not against that, but the extent of its impact on wildlife must be assessed," he said.

He added that tourists often disturb animals to record videos and stressed the need to create awareness to prevent such behaviour. PTI TBA SSK