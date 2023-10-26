Forest certification, wildfire prevention important tools for sustainable forest management: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday emphasised the importance of forest fire prevention, post-fire restoration and forest certification as tools for sustainable forest management.
In a video message played at the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF) at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, Yadav underlined that forest fires not only cause irreparable damage to flora and fauna but also affect the livelihoods of communities living in forest peripheries.
An important tool for promoting the sustainability of forests is forest certification, which, nonetheless, presents numerous challenges, especially for small-scale producers in developing countries, he said.
The minister mentioned that India has launched its national forest certification scheme to address these challenges.
He called on all participants to collaborate in creating a sustainable future that is equitable, just and resilient.
India has taken the initiative to host the UNFF from October 26 to 28 this year.
More than 80 delegates from 40 countries, including India, and 20 international organisations, including the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) and the International Union of Forest Research Organisations (IUFRO), are participating in the programme.
The programme focuses on two thematic areas: forest fires and best practices for their prevention and restoration in fire-affected areas, as well as forest certification and sustainable forest management.