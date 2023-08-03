Forest conservation amendment Bill passed without discussion in Parliament to benefit corporates: Brinda Karat

Ranchi, Aug 3 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday alleged that the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023 was passed without any discussion in Parliament with an aim to give exemptions and benefits to corporates.

Karat was here to participate in a condolence meet of Subhash Munda, a CPI (M) leader, who was recently shot dead by unidentified criminals at his office in Ranchi.

"Amendments to Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023 are basically meant to give blanket exemptions. The rights of tribals and other forest dwellers have been eliminated. Forests of India are being handed over to corporates," Karat told PTI.

She said it was really shameful and shocking that such an important Bill, which has a wide impact on environment, tribals and forest dwellers, was passed in such a manner.

"This is an example of such an authoritarian act by the government of India that they are really reducing the Parliament to nothing but a rubber stamp," she alleged.

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Bill that exempts land within 100 km of the country’s borders from the purview of conservation laws and permits setting up of zoos, safaris and eco-tourism facilities in forest areas.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on July 26.

Over Munda’s murder, Karat said she was deeply saddened by the killing of such a promising and young tribal leader.

She said, "SIT has been formed in the case and I expect that it will do its job seriously and come out with their findings within a short time." Karat added that all political parties have expressed their condolences and met the family members of Munda.

"But it is very unfortunate that not a single statement has come from the government. This is not what we expected from a responsible chief minister and a person who is representing tribal interest in Jharkhand,” she said. PTI SAN SAN MNB