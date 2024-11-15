Forest department creating hurdles in development of Gadchiroli district: Gadkari

Gadchiroli, Nov 15 (PTI) Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Friday said days are not far when Gadchiroli will become the most prosperous area in Maharashtra and accused the forest department of creating hurdles in development of the Naxal-affected district.

Gadkari, on a campaign trail, noted many iron ore companies are starting operations in Gadchiroli and suggested giving priority to local residents in jobs in these ventures.

Addressing an election rally at Ashti in Gadchiroli district ahead of the November 20 state assembly polls, the former BJP president asserted his party will not (rpt not) allow any changes in the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways was campaigning for BJP candidate Milind Narote (Ashti seat) and NCP nominee Babarao Atram (Aheri constituency).

Gadkari recalled the development works done by him in the impoverished district when he was Maharashtra PWD minister (1995 to 1999) and when he moved to the Union Cabinet, where he was given the road transport and highways portfolio.

The Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur said before he became a Union minister in 2014, there was only 57- km-long national highway in Gadchiroli, but now its length has increased nearly 10 times to 541km.

Gadkari said he had approved 35 projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in the district. Also, a sum of Rs 1,000 crore has been allotted for a 140-km-long road between Ashti and Sironcha.

The Union minister slammed the forest department for what he called creating hurdles in development of Gadchirol which is located in the Vidarbha region in eastern Maharashtra.

He said forest and wildlife officers blocked various development projects in the name of forest conservation.

The BJP veteran insisted he is dedicated to the conservation of forests and environment, but emphasised that development works and welfare of the poor were equally important.

The Union minister said many iron ore companies are setting up units in Gadchiroli which will create huge employment opportunities for residents of the district.

"Days are not far when Gadchiroli will become the most happy, prosperous and well to do district in Maharashtra," he told the gathering.

Gadkari opined that some people were spreading false propaganda that the BJP intends to change the Constitution.

"We will neither change Babasaheb's constitution nor let anyone change it," the BJP leader declared.

Assembly poll results will be declared on November 23. PTI CLS RSY