Forest department files case against five construction companies for dumping mud

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 23 (PTI) The forest department here has filed a case against five construction companies working on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane project for unscientifically dumping mud on their land, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The forest officers alleged that during the construction of four lanes, the companies unscientifically dumped soil on the land under the forest department, causing environmental and water pollution.

A case has been registered against five companies constructing Kiratpur-Nerchowk project following a complaint by forest officers in Swarghat police station, according to Bilaspur ASP Shiv Chaudhary.

The complaint said that the construction work of the four-lane project has been going on since 2012 and a private company excavated the land after digging adjacent to the road in Gara and dumped the soil on forest land near the toll barrier.

Advertisment

This soil kept going into the Gara drain due to rain in the monsoon season and caused environmental pollution and water pollution, the complaint added.

Apart from this, a private company dug up the land in Mahla and dumped the soil unscientifically on the forest department and the soil went into the Govind Sagar lake following rain.

In Dadnal too, another private company dumped the soil on the forest department land adjoining Dadnal which went into the Gobind Sagar lake.

Advertisment

The case is being investigated, the police said. PTI COR BPL RT RT