Forest department initiates probe into complaints of largescale tree felling in Delhi zoo

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Delhi government's forest department is investigating complaints about the uprooting of more than a hundred trees in the city zoo, official sources said on Monday.

GPS map camera images from a source showed many dead and live trees uprooted and cut last month in the National Zoological Park, the only zoo directly managed by the central government.

Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said only dead trees were uprooted while live ones were pruned.

"It is a routine exercise to prevent damage to life and property from dangerous trees, and there is nothing wrong with it," he said.

An official forest department source said they had received complaints about tree felling in the zoo and were looking into the matter.

"It seems the trees were pruned but if we find any illegal activity, we will issue a notice and take appropriate action," the source said.

Under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, no one can cut or remove a tree, whether on their property or elsewhere, without prior permission from the tree officer.

However, a landowner can cut a tree if it poses an immediate danger to life, property or traffic but must inform the tree officer within 24 hours of the felling. PTI GVS GVS SZM SZM