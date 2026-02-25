Forest department launches search after Leopard spotted inside Ghaziabad school premises

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) The forest department launched a search operation on Wednesday in the Govindpuram area after CCTV footage from inside a school here captured a leopard’s movement in the premises.

Upon receiving information from the Greenfield Public School management, a team from the department reached the campus and evacuated the school for the safety of the students and faculties and the school was.

The school was closed, and authorities have established a security perimeter around the institution with police cordoning off all major access roads, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Isha Singh told PTI.

Roads have been barricaded to restrict civilian movement and ensure the search area remains clear for wildlife experts. "Our primary objective is safe relocation of the wild cat," she said.

Specialised teams equipped with tranquilisers are constantly maintaining vigil as they navigate the dense pockets of the school and the sprawling forest area of Govindpuram.

The administration issued a formal advisory for the residents, urging them to remain inside the house. Additionally, the authorities have cautioned the public not to circulate rumours on social media.

Cages and nets have also been installed in the school premises to capture the leopard. The wildlife team is also tracing the footprints of the big cat to determine the route of its arrival into the city.

Earlier leopards came into the city from the Garh Mukteswar side via the Ganga canal and riverside, the DFO added.