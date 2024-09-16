Forest Department removes illegal structure of 'mazar' in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 16 (PTI) Amid protests over "illegal" mosques in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Forest Department on Monday demolished the newly constructed structure of a 'mazar' (shrine) of Lakhdata peer in Shastar area of Hamirpur district.

The construction work of this 'mazar' on the forest land sparked controversy after someone posted pictures of the site on social media in the morning, leading to resentment within the Hindu community and escalating tensions.

Recognising the seriousness of the situation, the local district administration, along with security personnel, swiftly intervened and instructed the Forest Department to take appropriate action to defuse the crisis.

Following the administration's orders, forest officials arrived at the site and demolished an illegal wall that was being built. A spokesperson for the Forest Department said the department would demarcate the land where the 'mazar', reportedly dedicated to Lakhdata Peer, was being constructed.

Hamirpur is the home district of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Officials said he was kept informed of the situation by local authorities as they acted to remove the wall.

An official spokesperson confirmed that the situation in Hamirpur district and town is now under control, and no disruptions will be tolerated.

On Sunday, VHP leaders, former councillors and chief of panchayats were among 50 people booked for violence during a protest that was held here last week demanding demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque in the Sanjauli area, police had said.

Protesters clashed with security personnel on September 11, breaking barricades and pelting stones as police used water cannons and batons to disperse them. About 10 people, including police and women, were injured. PTI COR BPL BHJ BHJ BHJ