Forest Department to file review petition for regularisation of roads under FRA provisions: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Apr 22 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department will file a review petition in the court before May 10, seeking regularisation of roads constructed in violation of the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), 1980, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Forest Department, he stressed the importance of pursuing legal recourse to regularise these roads in view of the larger public interest and directed the department to take appropriate steps in this regard.

A total of 2,183 such roads have been identified across the state, including 613 in the Shimla zone, 821 in Mandi zone, 254 in Hamirpur zone, and 495 in Kangra zone, a statement issued here said.

These roads were built prior to the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 in Himachal Pradesh, which came into effect in the state in 2016. This Act aims to recognise and vest the forest rights in the forest-dwelling communities, who have been residing in and dependent on the forest land for at least three generations.

Meanwhile, a delegation of representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) of the state called on Chief Minister Sukhu here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that PRIs play a vital role in the development of rural areas. Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi ensured 33 per cent reservation to women in the PRIs, and this landmark move has empowered women and significantly contributed to their active participation in the development of the state.

Sukhu said his government is prioritising the upliftment of the people living in the rural areas and numerous steps have been taken in this regard.