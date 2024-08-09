Forest department uses sonar technology to detect illegal fishing in Pench reservoir

Nagpur, Aug 9 (PTI) Authorities at Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra have deployed an advanced sonar (`sound navigation and ranging') system to tackle illegal fishing in the Totladoh reservoir, officials said on Friday.

The sonar technique uses sound waves to detect objects on or under the surface of water.

The reservoir inside the tiger sanctuary, situated on the borders of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, regularly witnesses illegal fishing, said Prabhu Nath Shukla, deputy director of the reserve.

The forest department already uses drones for surveillance in the lake area, he said.

To "further enhance the effectiveness of protection regime", they were now using an advanced underwater detection system involving sonar to spot fishing boats, Shukla said in the release. PTI CLS KRK