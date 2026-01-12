Forest dept arrests three with parrots, wildlife articles

Jamshedpur, Jan 12 (PTI) Three persons allegedly dealing in wildlife articles were arrested with dozens of parrots and other wildlife articles by forest department here, an officer said on Monday.

Acting on an input from Wildlife Crime Control Bureau about the illegal trade of wildlife articles and parakeets, a team of forest department arrested one Abhay Gupta with 35 parakeets stuffed in a box at Sakchi roundabout on Sunday evening, said Divisional Forest Officer Saba Alam Ansari.

Addressing mediapersons here, DFO said two more persons identified as Md Guddu and Samir Ansari were arrested on Monday on the lead provided by Gupta during interrogation.

The team has recovered 10 cocktails, 35 big parakeets and a deer antler from their homes, he said, adding that both persons were also formally arrested.

Asked about the sources of wildlife articles they procured from, Ansari said it was still under investigation.

"We will be able to comment about it only after thorough interrogation", the DFO said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act..

Further investigation was underway, he added. PTI BS RG