Forest dept deploys AI-enabled surveillance systems in Palghar to boost efforts to track leopards

Mokhada, Nov 16 (PTI) The forest department has begun deployment of Artificial Intelligence-enabled surveillance systems in Palghar district in Maharashtra to track leopards and alert residents in real time since sightings of the big cat has been on the rise in the past few days, a senior official said on Sunday.

The department has received two such AI-enabled machines for Mokhada and Dahanu talukas, Range Forest Officer Vinod Dalvi told PTI.

The first AI camera has been installed at Warghadpada, a hotspot of frequent sightings, he said.

"AI technology will now be used to trap a leopard that has been moving across the region in recent days. The AI-enabled system consists of a solar-powered camera fitted with a siren. Whenever a leopard is detected within a radius of 100 metres, the alarm goes off and an alert is immediately sent to the mobile phones of forest personnel," he said.

"It enables our teams to rush to the spot to trap the big cat quickly. The installation of this system is aimed at restoring confidence among villagers. People are in fear due to constant leopard movement," the RFO added.

Over the past week, leopard activity has intensified in multiple areas of Mokhada, Dalvi admitted.

"A biker was attacked recently, while goats, calves and dogs have been killed. We have received complaints from five to six villages. Our teams are patrolling round-the-clock and conducting awareness sessions in schools and settlements," the official said.

A trap cage has also been brought in but will be placed only after Central government approval, Dalvi added.

He pointed out that some persons are creating fake AI-generated videos of leopard movements.

The forest department has decided to file police complaints against such persons, Dalvi informed.