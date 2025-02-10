Forest dept employee injured in tiger attack

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) A forest department employee was injured when a Royal Bengal Tiger attacked him in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday, an official said.

The forest department employee was part of a team tracking the movement of the big cat that strayed from Ajmalmari forest in Sunderbans Tiger Reserve area, into the village covered with dense shrubs.

Suddenly the tiger emerged out of the forest and pounced on the forest employee as his colleagues started hitting it with sticks.

The animal soon left the man and retreated to the area where it was hiding while other forest employees took the injured man to the local hospital.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nisha Goswami told PTI the injured forest personnel had several bites on his body but he was stable and conscious.

"He has been taken to the local hospital. If the doctor recommends, we will shift him to a hospital in Kolkata," she said.

"Our team is there armed with tranquiliser guns and a cage and bait to trap the animal. The area is being fenced off by nylon nets and villagers were being alerted to keep their cattle indoors. There has not been any injury to any other person apart from our forest department team member," she said.

The DFO said the animal swam across the river separating the reserve forest with Maipith and tried to set up base here but the forest department will drive it away to its habitat.

Earlier a tiger had strayed into the same belt at least thrice in January but was successfully driven back to Sunderbans without any harm to villagers and forest personnel.

It was not clear if the same animal was coming to the belt repeatedly, the forest department official said.