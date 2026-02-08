Forest dept issues notice to film director Anuraj Manohar over videography at Pampa

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 8 (PTI) The Forest department has issued a notice to Malayalam film director Anuraj Manohar to appear for interrogation for allegedly videographing the Sabarimala Makaravilakku celebration at Pampa here, an official said on Sunday.

The department has registered a case alleging videography inside the forest area without obtaining permission from the competent authority, an officer said.

According to officials at the Goodarical Forest Range Office, a notice has been served directing him to appear for interrogation on February 11.

He has been asked to report at the Palappally forest station as part of the probe, officials said.

Manohar is facing investigation for videography carried out at the Pampa forest area on the day of the Makaravilakku festival last month.

Though he had approached the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) seeking permission for videography at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, the request was denied.

Following information about videography without permission, the TDB Vigilance and Security Wing conducted a preliminary inquiry and interrogated Manohar.

The probe found that the director had carried out videography at Pampa without any authorisation, an official said.

Following the probe by the TDB team, the Forest department registered a case and initiated further investigation.

Manohar has directed hit films including 'Narivetta' and 'Ishq'. PTI TBA TBA KH