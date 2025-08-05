Forest dept records 1,303 numbers of Nilgiri Tahr, TN's state animal, during second survey

Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) An estimated population of 1,303 numbers of the Nilgiri Tahr, Tamil Nadu’s state animal, has been recorded during the recent second synchronised survey 2025, a report released by State Forests Minister R S Rajakannappan said on Tuesday.

Of the total estimated population of Nilgiri Tahr in 177 blocks in Tamil Nadu (1,303), the fragmented habitat population in 163 blocks was 687 individuals and the population in a large contiguous landscape comprising 14 blocks was 616 numbers, the report said.

The estimated population of Nilgiri Tahr in grass hills National Park was 334 and in Mukurthi National Park was 282. The male to female ratio was 1:2 while the female to young ratio of Nilgiri Tahr was 2:1.

The second synchronised survey was conducted for four days from April 24 to 27, coinciding with the sightings of both mothers and young within the population. The Nilgiri Tahr young ones are born between December and January.

"Hence, April month is ideal for the sighting of adult females and young, and the environmental conditions are favourable with greater visibility," the report released at the Guindy Children’s Park, here noted.

Speaking on the occasion, the forest minister said a Government Order has been issued for the formation of a Scientific Committee with the involvement of international and national experts for the effective execution of Project Nilgiri Tahr on par with international standards.

Forest Department Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu stated that initial steps have been taken to establish a Conservation Centre in Coimbatore. The GO for land allocation has been issued.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra, IUCN Country Representative Yash Veer Bhatnagar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Srinivas Reddy, and Project Director of Project Nilgiri Tahr, M G Ganesan, spoke.

The second synchronised survey report was released in collaboration with the Kerala Forest Department.

Kerala Forest and Wildlife Protection Minister A K Saseendran, and APCCF & CWLW, Kerala Forest Department Pramod G Krishnan, virtually participated in the event.

"The results of the second synchronised survey of Nilgiri Tahr serve as the crucial data for conservation planning, understanding the ecological status of the animal management practices and highlighting the importance of extenuating protection measures," a release said.

The periodic survey of Nilgiri Tahr also helps in understanding of population changes.

Project Nilgiri Tahr was launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin on October 12, 2023, with an outlay of Rs 25.14 crore. The first synchronised survey was carried out in 140 survey blocks in 2024 for three consecutive days with selected regions of Kerala.