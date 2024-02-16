Forest dept rescues baby elephant from well

Kochi, Feb 16 (PTI) A two-year-old baby elephant which fell into a 20-feet deep well inside a private rubber plantation near Malayattoor early Friday morning, was rescued after hours-long efforts, Forest officials said.

The baby elephant, part of a herd, is suspected to have fallen into the well at around 1 am, a senior forest official told PTI.

The locals and the Forest department dug a path to the bottom of the well to make way for the baby elephant to walk out.

The elephant finally came out of the well at around 1.30 PM.

Once it was out, the Forest officials chased it back to the herd which was reportedly waiting for the baby elephant on the opposite side of a nearby hill.

Locals cheered while the calf walked out of the well.

Meanwhile, Forest officials stopped the locals and the media from following the baby elephant which was running towards the herd.

Earlier, the Forest department chased away the herd which was staying close to well making it difficult for the officials to carry out the rescue operations.