Forest dept staffer caught taking Rs 15,000 bribe in MP's Ratlam

Ratlam (MP), Jan 23 (PTI) An employee of the forest department was on Tuesday caught accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man after registering a false case against him for illegal sale of wood in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Lokayukta officials laid a trap and caught BBL Pushkar, a vanpal (ranger), accepting Rs 15,000 in the forest office, the official said.

The accused official had allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from Suresh Patidar, who runs a sawmill in Namli town, after registering a false case against him for illegal sale of wood, Lokayukta inspector Deepak Shejwar said.

A case has been registered against the accused official, he said. PTI COR MAS ARU