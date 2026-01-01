Forest dept staffer held for seeking bribe from Beed farmer

Beed, Jan 1 (PTI) A forest department staffer was arrested on the last day of 2025 for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe in Beed district, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.Dadasaheb Tejrao Yedmal, posted at the Patoda Forest Range Office. had sought a bribe of Rs.1,000 per trip from a farmer who was transporting trees felled on his own farm, the official said.

"To collect the money, Yedmal employed a middleman, who was held in an ACB trap while accepting the bribe amount at a hotel along Rayamoha cross road in Shirur Kasar tehsil on Wednesday. Yedmal was held some time later from his house in Sant Bhagwan Baba Chowk area," he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the ACB official added. PTI COR BNM