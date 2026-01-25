Forest dept team arrests villager for killing barking deer

Chaibasa, Jan 25 (PTI) A villager was arrested for allegedly killing a barking deer for its meat in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a forest department official said on Sunday.

Acting on an input, a forest department team rushed to Purana Goilkera under Goilkera police station and arrested Dulum Koda on Saturday under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, the official said.

Koda has been forwarded to judicial custody.

Koda had trapped the wild muntjac in a net after it strayed into the village area and killed it to prepare its meat. He was serving the meat to someone else when the Forest department team arrested him and recovered the head of the animal, the official added. PTI BS RG