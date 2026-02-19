Forest dept team held hostage by timber smugglers in MP's Shahdol rescued; 7 booked, 4 arrested

Shahdol, Feb 19 (PTI) A team of forest department employees was held hostage by timber smugglers in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district before quick intervention by the police led to their rescue, an official said on Thursday.

The hostage situation took place in the intervening night of February 18-19 in Amjhor range of the district's north forest division, he said, adding four of the seven accused in the case have been arrested.

A team comprising the deputy ranger of the Sidhi Circle and other beat guards were sent to Amjhor on a tip off that Sal trees were being felled illegally, Taruna Verma, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of North Forest Division, told PTI.

"The accused suddenly attacked the forest department team, injured several of them and held them hostage. On being alerted, a police team arrived at the spot and rescued the forest department team. A large quantity of Sal wood has been seized," Verma informed.

A case was registered for forest offences, obstructing government work, assault and caste-based abuse under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Jaising Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Baiga told PTI.

Of the seven persons named in the FIR, four have been arrested, Baiga added.