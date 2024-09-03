Forest dept team tries to stop cattle grazing on plantation; attacked with sticks

Panna (MP), Sep 3 (PTI) Five employees of the forest department were injured when over 50 persons, including women, allegedly attacked them with sticks for preventing cattle grazing on a plantation in Panna city of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday after the cattle-rearers were stopped by personnel at a Forest department plantation site, said Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forests, Krishna Maravi.

The injured forest department employees are undergoing treatment at the Panna district hospital.

He said the cattle-rearers found a way into the plantation despite the presence of wire fencing.

According to officials, these individuals had previously been stopped but continued to cause damage to the plantation.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), said Kotwali police station in-charge Rohit Mishra.