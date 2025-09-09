Forest dept to remove camera, cage from JNU after a week if no leopard signs found

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The Forest Department will monitor the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) area for a week, and the camera and cage will be removed if no further signs of the animal are detected during this period, an official said on Tuesday.

Following a complaint about a leopard sighting on Friday, the Forest Department conducted a search operation on Saturday after receiving the call, but no evidence of leopard movement was found.

Subsequently, on Sunday, the department installed four cameras and a cage at JNU to keep a close watch.

A forest official told PTI, "The department will continue monitoring the area, and if no further signs of the animal are detected during this period (a week), the equipment will be removed as a precautionary measure." Only one person has complained of seeing the leopard; and so far, there is no evidence, not even animal footprints, he said.

"A search operation was conducted on Saturday after receiving the call but no evidence of leopard movement was found. The department installed the camera and cage, and we will monitor the situation for one week.

"If no further signs of the animal are detected during this period, the equipment will be removed as a precautionary measure," the official said.

The JNU, in its statement on Saturday, said, "Forest officials have not confirmed the presence of a leopard in JNU. They have gone back after spot verification." The same day, university authorities issued an advisory to residents after a member from Kaveri Hostel claimed to have spotted the animal. Students were asked to remain indoors, move in groups, keep doors with windows shut, and remain vigilant, especially around the Jhelum Hostel, Old Transit House and the Stadium area.

A Forest Department official also said that so far, there is not even a footprint found, and only a student claimed to have seen the leopard. "Most people often confuse big cats or other animals with a leopard. But still, we are continuing to search and monitor all movements carefully," the official said. PTI NSM NSM KSS KSS