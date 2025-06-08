Forest dept's pellets fired at wayward buffalo injure bystanders in Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Jun 8 (PTI) The Kerala Forest department's attempts to shoot down a wayward buffalo brought for slaughter resulted in some of the locals getting injured from the pellets fired at the animal, police said here on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Panamaram here on Sunday morning when the buffalo, brought for slaughter, ran off, police said.

The locals called the forest department, fire and rescue and the police for help to capture the buffalo, an officer of Panamaram police station said.

As various steps taken to capture the buffalo failed, as the animal ran around the area, creating panic among the people and also attacking a forest official, the forest department personnel fired pellets at it.

While the animal was shot down, some of the locals, who had gathered to see what was happening, were injured by some stray pellets, the officer said.

He said that the injuries were minor and none of the injured lodged a complaint and therefore, no case was registered in connection with the incident.

"The injured have sought treatment at a nearby hospital. If we receive an intimation of any complaint, we will register a case," the officer said.