Forest fire continues in Sikkim's Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary near Indo-China border

Gangtok, Jan 22 (PTI) A forest fire continued to rage inside Sikkim's Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary along the Indo-China border at an altitude of 13,000 feet for the past two days, forest officials said on Thursday.

The fire, which broke out on January 20, has already affected nearly 12 hectares of forest land, conservator of forests (Wildlife) Udai Gurung said. He said the fire remained uncontrolled due to steep terrain, strong winds and restricted access in Army zones.

The official said prolonged dry weather and lack of snowfall had worsened the situation.

Teams from the fire and departments, Army and local volunteers were on the ground, he added.

The official said there was no loss of life or property so far as there were no houses, army bunkers or barracks in the area.

It may be informed that on January 18, a forest fire at Thambi Dara near Nathula was contained within a day of operations. PTI COR MNB