Forest fire in Hamirpur district, woman burnt alive

Hamirpur, Jun 14 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman was burnt alive in a forest fire in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Nikki Devi, a resident of village Bagaitu in Hamirpur.

Devi tried to extinguish the forest fire that had reached her fields but soon got caught in it and was burnt alive.

The body has been handed over to the family after postmortem.

This is the second death due to forest fire in Hamirpur district in 15 days. On May 29, a woman died of asphyxiation after a forest fire in Chakmoh area. PTI COR DV DV