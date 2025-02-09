Forest fire triggers four landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch; no casualty

Mendhar/Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) At least four landmines exploded due to a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, but there was no casualty, officials said.

The fire broke out in Lanjote forest in Balakote sector of Mendhar sub-division around 1 pm and set off the landmines, they said.

The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from intruding into the country.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately, the officials said, adding the fire was put off after several hours of joint efforts by the Army, police and local volunteers. PTI COR TAS TAS NSD NSD