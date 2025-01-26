Forest fire triggers landmine blasts along LoC; no one hurt

Mendhar/Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) At least three landmines exploded due to a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

Advertisment

A fire broke out in Behrooti forest ahead of the border fence in Mendhar sector around 4 pm and detonated a few landmines, they said.

The blasts resounded in the area up to some distance. There was no damage reported though.

Forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent cross-border terrorists from infiltrating.

Advertisment

The fire was still raging and efforts on to douse the flames, officials said. PTI COR TAS TAS VN VN