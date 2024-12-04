Forest guard falls to death from hillock in J-K’s Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) A 54-year-old forest guard died after falling from a hillock in Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Abdul Gaffar Sohil, a resident of Tabeela village in Banihal, was on duty when he accidentally slipped into a deep gorge near Nachlana late on Tuesday night, they said.

Sohil was found dead at the scene by rescuers after a one-hour-long operation, they added.

The post-mortem was conducted at the Sub-District Hospital in Banihal and the body was handed over to his relatives after completing the legal formalities on Wednesday, officials said. PTI COR/TAS TAS ARD ARD