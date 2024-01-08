Forest guard held for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe from sand transporter in Palghar

Palghar, Jan 8 (PTI) A forest guard was nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a sand transporter in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said.

The guard, identified as Bhushan Shevre, had intercepted a tractor trolley transporting illegally mined sand on forest land in Khodala on January 1. He had demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe for allowing access to the forest land and allegedly accepted Rs 30,000, the official said.

On Monday, Shevre was nabbed by ACB officials at the Forest office in Khodala while accepting Rs 30,000 from the complainant, he added.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK