Forest guard killed, 2 others injured after being attacked by wild buffalo in Manas National Park

Baksa (Assam), Oct 16 (PTI) A forest guard was killed and two others were injured after they were attacked by a wild buffalo in Manas National Park in Assam, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on Sunday night when they were on duty in the reserve forest, he said.

The three forest guards were attacked by a wild buffalo when they were patrolling the UNESCO World Heritage Site's Bhuyanpara forest range, the official said.

Robin Basumatary, one of the three forest guards, was killed on the spot, he said, adding that the two injured, identified as Hitesh Medhi and Krishna Boro, have been admitted to a local hospital, and their condition was stated to be critical.

Senior forest officials are monitoring the situation, the official added. PTI DG BDC