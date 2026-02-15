Forest guard killed, another injured in rhino attack in Assam

Jorhat, Feb 15 (PTI) A forest guard was killed and another injured in a rhinoceros attack at Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Sunday, a senior forest department official said.

The incident took place at Kohora range in the moring during patrolling, he said.

"When the forest guards were on routine patrolling near Bardalani camp, the rhino suddenly attacked them. One person was killed and another injured in the attack,” the official said.

The deceased has been identified as Sahabuddin (54) and the injured as Ramen Bora, he added. PTI CORR TR RBT