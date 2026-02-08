Forest offender gang busted; tiger skin, claws, teeth seized in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 8 (PTI) The forest department has busted a seven-member gang and seized tiger skin, claws and teeth at Kathiroor here, officials said on Sunday.

Following preliminary interrogation, forest officials suspect that the tiger was hunted in Karnataka, as the arrested persons were allegedly linked to poachers operating there, they said.

According to forest officials, they received specific intelligence on Friday night that a gang was attempting to sell tiger skin.

Acting on the tip-off, officials launched an operation and tracked down three persons near a school at Kathiroor, officials said.

The first to be arrested were Ashwin, a native of Eruvatti, and Sandheesh and Balan, both natives of Cheruvanchery.

“From these persons, we recovered tiger skin, claws and teeth. They had reached the spot to sell these objects,” Nithinraj T, Forest Range Forest Officer, Kottiyoor, told PTI.

During interrogation, officials received information about the involvement of others, following which Sharath K K of Kallikandy, Rajeesh of Mangad, Vithul from Cheruvanchery and Rakhil from Malal were also arrested.

“The seized objects were examined by a doctor, who confirmed that they belonged to a tiger. We have sent them for DNA testing as part of further investigation,” Nithinraj said.

Another forest official told PTI that the investigation so far has revealed that the arrested persons were linked to poachers in Karnataka.

Whether the gang procured the tiger skin directly from poachers is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

The arrested persons were produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody.

The Forest Department will soon move the court seeking their custody for further interrogation, the official added. PTI TBA TBA ADB